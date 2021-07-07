Eyewear Market Size and Share

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Eyewear Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global eyewear market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, gender, distribution channel, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Increased demand for eyewear has resulted from rising visual impairment and the need for vision correction. The younger generation is increasingly reliant on digital devices, spending the majority of their time on cell phones, desktop computers, and video games. Furthermore, health issues such as diabetes impair people's vision, resulting in blindness. As a result, diabetics should have their eyes checked on a regular basis to prevent vision issues. As a result, during the forecast period, rising visual defects and vision impairments will have an impact on the eyewear market's development. People have been encouraged to purchase high-quality eyewear that is in perfect sync with their rising living standards as their disposable income has increased. Furthermore, people are now opting for fashionable and designer sunglasses in line with current market trends. Young people tend to use contact lenses to enhance their overall look.