Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Barly Vallendito
Dipa: UI/UX Design

Ontari - E-Learning App UI Kit

Barly Vallendito
Dipa: UI/UX Design
Barly Vallendito for Dipa: UI/UX Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Ontari - E-Learning App UI Kit product android ios mobile ui8 uikit student teach learn learning elearning course branding designer clean uxdesign uidesign ux design ui
Ontari - E-Learning App UI Kit product android ios mobile ui8 uikit student teach learn learning elearning course branding designer clean uxdesign uidesign ux design ui
Download color palette
  1. Ontari - Dipa.png
  2. Ontari - Dipa-1.png

Hi everyone 👋. Hope you doing well!

A new UI kit on the radar. Ontari is an Education/Online Learning App UI Kit consisting of 60+ pixel-perfect screens and easy to use in Figma. In collaboration with Toko Design Team and Available on UI8 Only.

Looking for someone to design your product? I’d love to help and collaborate. Let me know your problem! Let's Talk at hello@dipainhouse.com

______________

Website | Instagram | UI Kit

Dipa: UI/UX Design
Dipa: UI/UX Design
Harmonizing Digital Product Design 🧘🏻‍♂️
Hire Us

More by Dipa: UI/UX Design

View profile
    • Like