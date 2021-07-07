C. Yeung

Daily UI #005 App Icon

C. Yeung
C. Yeung
  • Save
Daily UI #005 App Icon ui appicon icon app ux 005 dailyui
Download color palette

Daily UI #005 App Icon
App icon for a shopping app called "Shoppi"

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
C. Yeung
C. Yeung

More by C. Yeung

View profile
    • Like