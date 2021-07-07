Krzysztof Glistak

Teamdeck Landing page landing page ux ui mockup design branding graphic design
A few weeks ago I worked together with Apptension Team on a visual style refreshment and new landing page for Teamdeck

You can check it live now: https://teamdeck.io

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
