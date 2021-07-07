Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anastasia Marinicheva

Masquerade Mobile App

Anastasia Marinicheva
Anastasia Marinicheva
  • Save
Masquerade Mobile App onboarding party application dark tickets ticket event gold theater skull 3d performance theatre mask ball masquerade iphone app mobile ui
Download color palette

Be sure to follow my Instagram 😇
Do you want me to share Figma file of this project? Let me know in the comments!

If you like the mask on the 1st screen - you can grab it HERE

Anastasia Marinicheva
Anastasia Marinicheva

More by Anastasia Marinicheva

View profile
    • Like