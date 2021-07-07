Streets of Hong Kong

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Any visitor to Hong Kong would quickly realize that the place is indeed a concrete jungle. There is something beautiful about how the buildings are so chaotic, with countless air conditioning units and laundry racks hanging outside the windows. I tried to capture that here. What do you think?
Many of my followers have been asking for walkthrough videos of my process and I had no good way to show it. This is why I've set up a Twitch channel to document my process. You'll find how I made this scene here: https://www.twitch.tv/btothemoon.
