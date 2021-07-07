Streets of Hong Kong

Any visitor to Hong Kong would quickly realize that the place is indeed a concrete jungle. There is something beautiful about how the buildings are so chaotic, with countless air conditioning units and laundry racks hanging outside the windows. I tried to capture that here. What do you think?

Many of my followers have been asking for walkthrough videos of my process and I had no good way to show it. This is why I've set up a Twitch channel to document my process. You'll find how I made this scene here: https://www.twitch.tv/btothemoon.

---

Show some love if you like it! 😊 Press "L".

Visit my profile and remember to follow to see more!

Follow me here 👉 Twitch / Dribbble / Instagram / Twitter / Foundation (NFT)

Want to create 3D? 👉 Learn now