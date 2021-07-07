Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Streets of Hong Kong

Streets of Hong Kong art low poly lighting render blender 3d illustration
Any visitor to Hong Kong would quickly realize that the place is indeed a concrete jungle. There is something beautiful about how the buildings are so chaotic, with countless air conditioning units and laundry racks hanging outside the windows. I tried to capture that here. What do you think?

Many of my followers have been asking for walkthrough videos of my process and I had no good way to show it. This is why I've set up a Twitch channel to document my process. You'll find how I made this scene here: https://www.twitch.tv/btothemoon.

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Senior UX Designer @ Unity
