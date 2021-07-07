Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Giorgi Makatsaria

Company Statistics Dashboard UI

Giorgi Makatsaria
Giorgi Makatsaria
Hire Me
  • Save
Company Statistics Dashboard UI daily challenge dark colors figma ui dark design dark mode dashboard design dashboard ui uxdesign uidesign giomak ux userinterface
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers again 👋

Hit on "Like" if you like this dashboard UI design 👍

IG: https://www.instagram.com/giomak/
Website: https://giomak.com
Email: hey@giomak.com

Please follow me here on Dribbble to not to miss any design content

Thank You 👀

Giorgi Makatsaria
Giorgi Makatsaria
Welcome to my Design Portfolio 👹
Hire Me

More by Giorgi Makatsaria

View profile
    • Like