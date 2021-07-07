The concept of education app

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Good Morning! 🙌
What do you prefer, classroom or online learning?
We believe that education through the Internet is the future! Today we have for you a concept of the language learning web platform.
Check also an example of an education app developed by our team 👇
https://railwaymen.org/case-studies/appleseeds
---
We're available for new projects! Let's work together 👊
info@railwaymen.org
Don't forget to follow us and press "L" 💜