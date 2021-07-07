Abdul Latif

Root Animation set _ Lottiefiles

3d graphic design motion graphics logo branding design 2.5d illustration animation after effects illustration animation lottie adobe after effect lottiefiles gif animation animation
Download color palette

Root Animation set: A range of customizable animations to add beauty and a friendly tone to your products. Fill in the spaces on your landing page or app screen with beautiful animations in minutes. All animations are customizable and compatible with lottiefiles editor. If you have any queries, contact me.

Purchase Link: https://lottiefiles.com/marketplace/root-animation-set-24-item

Contact me for personal Project: latif.bd1789@gmail.com

