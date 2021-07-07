Plastilin Art

Ruterma - Online store of products for smart home

Plastilin Art
Plastilin Art
  • Save
Ruterma - Online store of products for smart home web site store shop service product design product online store
Download color palette

Ruterma LLC is a supplier of products to the international company Resideo Technologies Inc., which spun off from the American corporation Honeywell in 2018. The company's products are supplied to the Russian market under the Honeywell brand, which is key in RuTerma's product portfolio, but not the only solution. All products are divided into 4 groups: air, water, heat, safety. Clients are construction companies, installation companies and individuals.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Plastilin Art
Plastilin Art

More by Plastilin Art

View profile
    • Like