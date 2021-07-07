Ruterma - Online store of products for smart home

Ruterma LLC is a supplier of products to the international company Resideo Technologies Inc., which spun off from the American corporation Honeywell in 2018. The company's products are supplied to the Russian market under the Honeywell brand, which is key in RuTerma's product portfolio, but not the only solution. All products are divided into 4 groups: air, water, heat, safety. Clients are construction companies, installation companies and individuals.