Register/Login Screens

Hello Folks 🔥
Presenting a new app ui concept for discovering book by the people who inspire you. I will post more screens for the same. Stay tuned.
I would be highly grateful if you guys share feedback.
Press "L" in the event that you like it.
Software used: Figma
Font-family: Circular std
Contact me for any queries:
Jashpatel666@gmail.com