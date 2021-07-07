Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Quinxy Mahardhika

Mixcloud Apps Re-Design

Quinxy Mahardhika
Quinxy Mahardhika
  • Save
Mixcloud Apps Re-Design redesign music player music mixcloud mobile application ux ui design
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers! Presenting a design exploration for Mixcloud mobile apps re-design, an apps for audio creator sharing and listening.

Please kindly leave your feedback, thankyou

Contact me at quinxy.m@gmail.com for project inquiries.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Quinxy Mahardhika
Quinxy Mahardhika

More by Quinxy Mahardhika

View profile
    • Like