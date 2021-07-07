GraffersID

Mona Lisa: Online Exam Proctoring

Mona Lisa: Online Exam Proctoring
Mona Lisa is an online exam proctoring, trying to release some burden of institutes conducting or wish to conduct online exams. Teacher can easily conduct, schedule and plan the exams. Also students can know about the past exams, active exams and upcoming exams.

Graffersid: Top web and mobile app development helped them in the developing a fully featured website.

