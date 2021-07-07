Moneer - ICO & Cryptocurrency Website Design

Preview: https://1.envato.market/moneer-sketch

https://1.envato.market/moneer-figma

https://1.envato.market/moneer-xd

Moneer is a universal Sketch, Figma and XD Website Design for Cryptocurrency Trading or Promote ICO Agencies with suitable blocks for Strategy and Advisory Services, Analytics, Promotion, Startup solutions, and all kind of Digital Marketing Services. This Template can be used for Trading and Exchange platforms, app solutions, Crypto News and Analytics, IT Companies, Startups, Coin Markets, Crypto Promotion Companies, etc.

Website for Wordpress Coming Soon.

Promote your Project easily and be skyrocket!

Your likes❤️ and comments really help Our Team.

Feel free to contact us.

We are available for new design projects.