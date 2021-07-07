Amith Chalil

Dribbble Weekly Warm Up - Versace Product Page

Dribbble Weekly Warm Up - Versace Product Page design weekly warm-up weekly dribbble dylan blue versace ui
This is a page I designed for the Dribbble Weekly Warm-Up, and it's a product page for the Dylan Blue fragrance for men by Versace.

Rebound of
Design a product page for a luxury item.
By Dribbble
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
