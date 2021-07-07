Hi there!

Let’s take a look at our recent project. Top professionals is a platform that helps companies and organizations find C-level specialists and C-level professionals find a job accordingly.

Top professionals needed a user-friendly and attractive design for their platform. We made a fully clickable UX/UI design for the platform that worked as if you were interacting with a real platform. We have designed a real solution that our clients could show to their investors.

For this project, we created:

UX/UI design

