Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Northell team

Top professionals

Northell team
Northell team
Hire Me
  • Save
Top professionals website illustration graphic design web ui ux design
Download color palette

Hi there!
Let’s take a look at our recent project. Top professionals is a platform that helps companies and organizations find C-level specialists and C-level professionals find a job accordingly.

Top professionals needed a user-friendly and attractive design for their platform. We made a fully clickable UX/UI design for the platform that worked as if you were interacting with a real platform. We have designed a real solution that our clients could show to their investors.

For this project, we created:
UX/UI design
Have a project in mind? Contact us at https://northell.design

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Northell team
Northell team
Top 20 Product Design & Dev. on Clutch
Hire Me

More by Northell team

View profile
    • Like