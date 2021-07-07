Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Marina Shevchenko

Landing page for dance school DanceStar

Landing page for dance school DanceStar dance school homepage ux tilda design webdesign photoshop uiux landing page landing graphic design branding
Hello, everyone! 🌞

This is minimalistic design of the Home page for Dance school. The main goal was to create little clear page to inform people about the schools services and gather their emails by the page. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! :)

Full version of the design: Dance Star

✨I will be happy to see you on my page @Marina_Shevchenko
If you want to have unique fresh design for your store or business shoot your inquiry to marina.shevchenko.content@gmail.com

Instagram | Facebook | Behance

