Design System for Relias

We partnered with Relias, a leader in healthcare education and training, to create a their first design system from scratch, using a new set of branding guidelines as a base. The goal was to first, set ourselves in Figma and then to create one source of truth for the UX of their growing product portfolio.
Need a design system? Avoid the chaos of scaling, at least on the product side. Design systems provide documented standards for consistent products. For more info, reach us at hello@lftmda.com
