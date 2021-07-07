Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Design System for Relias

Design System for Relias branding design system
We partnered with Relias, a leader in healthcare education and training, to create a their first design system from scratch, using a new set of branding guidelines as a base. The goal was to first, set ourselves in Figma and then to create one source of truth for the UX of their growing product portfolio.

Need a design system? Avoid the chaos of scaling, at least on the product side. Design systems provide documented standards for consistent products. For more info, reach us at hello@lftmda.com

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
We Design Interfaces
