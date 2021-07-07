PopArt Studio

Against The Current - Calendar Design

Against The Current - Calendar Design tesla nikola blue low-poly modern vector illustration design
“I don’t care that they stole my idea. I care that they don’t have any of their own."

Our July Smashing Magazine celebrates 165 years since the birth of Nikola Tesla, inventor, engineer, and futurist who helped shape the world as we know it today.

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
