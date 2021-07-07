Zhenya Azarova

Сity zine

Сity zine editorial graphic design photoshop photobook city journal zine layout 35mm photography typography design
June edition.
The images inside are photos I have taken in Kyiv.

Full version:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122713677/sity-zine

