How to create the iOS Shimmer Animation (Slide to power off)

How to create the iOS Shimmer Animation/Effect (Slide to power off) in SwiftUI.

Learn to design, animate and build interactive prototypes using SwiftUI from my 3 Udemy SwiftUI courses.

1. SwiftUI, Animation Foundations: Fundamentals: https://www.udemy.com/course/swiftui-animation-foundations/?referralCode=82F5D165CCE2758306FA

2. SwiftUI, UI Design Foundations: Fundamentals: https://www.udemy.com/course/swiftui-user-interface-construction/?referralCode=035E652BAE86C9BC9815

3. SwiftUI, Gestural & Microinteraction Foundations: The Basics

https://www.udemy.com/course/draft/4083120/?referralCode=0853EA410756863B0733