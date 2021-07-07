Amos Gyamfi

How to create the iOS Shimmer Animation (Slide to power off)

How to create the iOS Shimmer Animation (Slide to power off)
How to create the iOS Shimmer Animation/Effect (Slide to power off) in SwiftUI.

Learn to design, animate and build interactive prototypes using SwiftUI from my 3 Udemy SwiftUI courses.

1. SwiftUI, Animation Foundations: Fundamentals: https://www.udemy.com/course/swiftui-animation-foundations/?referralCode=82F5D165CCE2758306FA

2. SwiftUI, UI Design Foundations: Fundamentals: https://www.udemy.com/course/swiftui-user-interface-construction/?referralCode=035E652BAE86C9BC9815

3. SwiftUI, Gestural & Microinteraction Foundations: The Basics
https://www.udemy.com/course/draft/4083120/?referralCode=0853EA410756863B0733

