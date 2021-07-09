Hammerhead Typeface | Font

HAMMERHEAD is a modern, clean sans serif font family with a vintage touch. Hammerhead has three weights, Hammerhead Compressed, Condensed and Regular, with simple, bold letterforms, straight lines and angled finials. Each weight has 252 glyphs, an uppercase and lowercase alphabet and extensive Latin script support. Hammerhead family provides a wide range of applications, but is best for vintage inspired logo designs, badge design or clothing design and can also be used for block text or occasional text.