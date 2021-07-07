Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Note-taking App - Fluid Transitions Teaser

Note-taking App - Fluid Transitions Teaser notes chrome extension chrome productivity animation
Re-thinking note-taking on the web.

**Private Beta Registration**
- Link: https://mqoq9l8zhct.typeform.com/to/Q2Sps6ki

**Stay up-to date**
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/ParticleShift

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
