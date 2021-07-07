Daniel Ahmadi

Event Management System (Case Study) p.2

Event Management System (Case Study) p.2 web webdesign uxprocess design minimal event management ticket behance casestudy productdesign uiux
Hello guys 👋

--------
Full Case Study - Behance
--------

Ardalan and I collaborated on an interesting project and we decided to make a Case Study for this project.

The Second part of this Case Study is related to the Complete profile process, we tried to say all the points.

We have made the next parts of the product as a Case Study that we will upload for you in the future.

