Hello! 🌞



I want to present attractive Home page design for the flower shop Vintage. The main goal was to create stylish and modern page with a clear template. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! :)



Full version of the design: Flower shop



✨I will be happy to see you on my page @Marina_Shevchenko

-----------------------

If you want to have unique fresh design for your store or business shoot your inquiry to marina.shevchenko.content@gmail.com



Instagram | Facebook | Behance