Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jajang Irawan

Landing page for Realestate "Imah" Mobile app

Jajang Irawan
Jajang Irawan
Hire Me
  • Save
Landing page for Realestate "Imah" Mobile app homeagency agency sellhome buyhome sell rent minimalist home sketch
Download color palette

Hi dribbble 🏀 ...

This landing page was created to present a mobile application for searching, selling and rent the houses

Let me know what you think. 💁🏼‍♂️ 🤙🏼

Available for Freelance Work --> Work together :) 👨🏻‍💻

- Web : Personal website
- Email : izzi.bdg@gmail.com
- Instagram : Instagram profile
- Skype : jajang.izzi

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Jajang Irawan
Jajang Irawan
Awesome product is designed by "HUMAN"
Hire Me

More by Jajang Irawan

View profile
    • Like