Benjamin Ulmet

Payfit - Motion Partner 🤝

Benjamin Ulmet
Benjamin Ulmet
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette
  1. PayFit-PartnerSwile.mp4
  2. PayFit Behind scenes.mp4
  3. PayFit-PartnerAlanDribbble.mp4
  4. PayFit-Partner.mp4

I worked with Payfit few month ago on this short intro about their partnership. The goal was to create an easy to edit template so they can easely create new intros for their upcomings partners.

Swipe to see how it works & variants. 🎨

📷 Instagram
🐦 Twitter

Benjamin Ulmet
Benjamin Ulmet
Hey 👋 Welcome to my Dribbble Page 🏀
Hire Me

More by Benjamin Ulmet

View profile
    • Like