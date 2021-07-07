Bauhead Typeface | Font

BAUHEAD is an unique sans serif experimental font, inspired by the Bauhaus movement. Bauhead has three heights, all of them hyperbold with an exaggerated polarization of letters into thick bodies and thin counters. This peculiar font is an abstract approach to the design of letters with astonishing heights and angular, extra condensed characters. Each height has 252 glyphs, an uppercase and lowercase alphabet and extensive Latin script support. This font is well suited for striking titles, headers or unconventional modern designs. Give it a try and let your creativity break free!