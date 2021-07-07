Sedighe Fard

Cryptocurrency Market

Nobitex is a digital currency market, helps the best facilities for buying and selling digital currencies.
In the UX/UI team, we create a fresh and modern design. I was responsible for UI design.
Illustration is by Kimia Barhemat.
