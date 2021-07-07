Task manager mobile app

Hey all,

Training at home using YouTube videos can be tedious and you cannot track your progress anywhere, just in the notes. Is it Ok with all these digital features? I don’t think so.

Do all the training apps look the same? And nothing motivates you to at least stick to one app? It’s all in the past.

Fun and playful interactive App Training at home was build for truly busy people who need support, and this wonder kicks. The uncommon design makes the app look different from the rest, and everything in one place keeps your focus inside the app.

Track your results and compete with yourself every day. You can Sync the smartwatches and have a more comprehensive and complete report of your daily activities.

Unusual illustrations with no-fit models pics will keep you focused on yourself. Training at home App is 100% designed and created for people who want to become the better version of themselves with no mental stress.

Wait in all stores.

Design — Figma

************

💌 I am open to new projects! hey@migulko.cz

************

Instagram | Linkedin | AE+Sketch templates