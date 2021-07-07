🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A SaaS product that is similar to the Yelp business models but just for black owned businesses.
The software is designed to be a directory for just black owned businesses in general and allow people to help their local communities.
Our design team helped with:
-UX design and flows
- UI design
-prototyping
-desktop design
-mobile app design
👉 How it helps the targeted customer?
This product is designed around a black community that wants to help out other black owned businesses grow with providing a directory as the source of information. No other product on the market is tailor made to help with this directory and this is where Building Black comes in to help with this need.
Hope you will like it. 💖
Need a similar type of software?
Contact us:
📞 (949) 379-1714
💌 hello@digitalsolutions.dev