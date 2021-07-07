Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Digital Solutions

SaaS We

Digital Solutions
Digital Solutions
  • Save
SaaS We website landing homepage template black owned website case figma building black directory product design black community landing page design landing page black owned website development website design development ui black owned businesses
SaaS We website landing homepage template black owned website case figma building black directory product design black community landing page design landing page black owned website development website design development ui black owned businesses
SaaS We website landing homepage template black owned website case figma building black directory product design black community landing page design landing page black owned website development website design development ui black owned businesses
SaaS We website landing homepage template black owned website case figma building black directory product design black community landing page design landing page black owned website development website design development ui black owned businesses
SaaS We website landing homepage template black owned website case figma building black directory product design black community landing page design landing page black owned website development website design development ui black owned businesses
SaaS We website landing homepage template black owned website case figma building black directory product design black community landing page design landing page black owned website development website design development ui black owned businesses
Download color palette
  1. Building Block.jpg
  2. Business Page - Version 1.png
  3. Building Black.png
  4. Events - 2nd Option.png
  5. Business Page - Version 2A.png
  6. Home Page.png

A SaaS product that is similar to the Yelp business models but just for black owned businesses.
The software is designed to be a directory for just black owned businesses in general and allow people to help their local communities.
Our design team helped with:
-UX design and flows
- UI design
-prototyping
-desktop design
-mobile app design

👉 How it helps the targeted customer?
This product is designed around a black community that wants to help out other black owned businesses grow with providing a directory as the source of information. No other product on the market is tailor made to help with this directory and this is where Building Black comes in to help with this need.

Hope you will like it. 💖

Need a similar type of software?
Contact us:

📞 (949) 379-1714
💌 hello@digitalsolutions.dev

Digital Solutions
Digital Solutions
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Digital Solutions

View profile
    • Like