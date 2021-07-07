Aleksandra Nadtochii
Summer dream

Summer dream
Recently I have been taken an amazing course "Lighting & Shading" by Aveline Stokart. I had fun learning new things to Procreate and I want to share some results.

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
