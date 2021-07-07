Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nusrat Fatma

Food App UI Design

Nusrat Fatma
Nusrat Fatma
  • Save
Food App UI Design designer mobileappdesign appdesign logo ui illustration ux design app
Download color palette

Hello friends !
I just want to share my latest work about Burger Food App. I hope you like it.
Thank You

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Nusrat Fatma
Nusrat Fatma

More by Nusrat Fatma

View profile
    • Like