Anvar Shoe

Troubadour

Anvar Shoe
Anvar Shoe
  • Save
Troubadour branding logo art minimalistic
Download color palette

New logo and identity for Troubadour.
Troubadour is a vintage carpet and home decor shop from Moscow.

anvarshoe.com | Behance | Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Anvar Shoe
Anvar Shoe

More by Anvar Shoe

View profile
    • Like