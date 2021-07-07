Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Manglik Motors — Logo and app design

statistics community feed leaderboard screens flat logo car logo motors racing mobile app design ui ux branding logo
Designed this app and logo for a fictional team created to supplement a project. The logo combines the side profile of a race car with the alphabet M. The multi-purpose app provides for all of a casual or professional driver's needs on and off the track.

