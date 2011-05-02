Jacqui Oakley

Hawaiian Ukulele Jam

Impatient for the summer! Illustrations for West Jet's In-flight Mag, up! Acrylic paint & ink. Here's more of the illustrations & the process here http://jacquioakley.com/process-hawaii-ukuleles & it's for sale as a giclée here: http://www.etsy.com/listing/68237473/hawaiian-ukulele-giclee-print

