Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aldi Pranadia

Pray Reminder App

Aldi Pranadia
Aldi Pranadia
  • Save
Pray Reminder App ux ui vector logo ios illustration icon design branding app
Download color palette

This application will help users to remind prayer times especially Muslims and also can show and direct the way to nearest mosque

For more detail :
https://www.instagram.com/dipragallery/

If you like this, please press "L"
Thank you

Hope you like it ❤

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Aldi Pranadia
Aldi Pranadia

More by Aldi Pranadia

View profile
    • Like