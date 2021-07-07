NBA FINALS ILLUSTRATION

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I got to Illustrate this for the NBA finals. I cleaned up the illustration to help it look more like the players after an. initial negative response by followers. BUt here is my Illustration that I now very proud of.