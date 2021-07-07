Tran Mau Tri Tam ✪
UI8

Figma 3D Icon #2

Tran Mau Tri Tam ✪
UI8
Tran Mau Tri Tam ✪ for UI8
Hire Us
  • Save
Figma 3D Icon #2 bigsur icon app icon simple icon icons illustration 3d illustration figma 3d icon figma design logo design ux ui ux design web design minimal clean ui design icon 3d icon 3d figma
Download color palette

A bit fun with the Figma icon, hope you guys like it.
Btw, do you see the difference between this and the original icon? 😅
---
🔥 Our Marketplace | IG | FB | TW

UI8
UI8
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by UI8

View profile
    • Like