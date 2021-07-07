Monarch - Landing Animations

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Long time no see!
Here's a bunch of animations I made for Monarch.io , a new collaboration platform where you can add togetherness to any website or app, share without sharing your desktop, create rooms, playing games and a plenty of things actually!
These Illustrations have been created by the amazing @LucChaissac . They are not displayed in the final version of the website since the branding phase evolved a lot, but I wanted to share it to you!