Monarch - Landing Animations

Long time no see!

Here's a bunch of animations I made for Monarch.io , a new collaboration platform where you can add togetherness to any website or app, share without sharing your desktop, create rooms, playing games and a plenty of things actually!

These Illustrations have been created by the amazing @LucChaissac . They are not displayed in the final version of the website since the branding phase evolved a lot, but I wanted to share it to you!