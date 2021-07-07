Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Monarch - Landing Animations

Long time no see!

Here's a bunch of animations I made for Monarch.io , a new collaboration platform where you can add togetherness to any website or app, share without sharing your desktop, create rooms, playing games and a plenty of things actually!

These Illustrations have been created by the amazing @LucChaissac . They are not displayed in the final version of the website since the branding phase evolved a lot, but I wanted to share it to you!

