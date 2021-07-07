Deputy

Interactive Postcard Design *gasp*

Deputy
Deputy
  • Save
Interactive Postcard Design *gasp* brand identity rebrand deputy design branding brand design
Interactive Postcard Design *gasp* brand identity rebrand deputy design branding brand design
Interactive Postcard Design *gasp* brand identity rebrand deputy design branding brand design
Download color palette
  1. mailer-1.png
  2. mailer-2.png
  3. mailer-3.png

We've been having so much fun with our new brand colours and patterns! 🎨 🙌 Check out this gorgeous postcard design that our brilliant Brand Designer @meetraffy created. We're totally vibing the interactive nature of her design! ✍️💥

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Deputy
Deputy
See how we simplify shift work✨

More by Deputy

View profile
    • Like