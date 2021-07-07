Poolguard - Mining Monitor

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi Mates !
I just wanna share my latest work about Poolguard Mobile App. This app can monitor your mining rig easily.
It's available on Google Play, here's the link:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.acxdev.poolguard
What do you think guys ?
Hope you like it. Thank you 🤙
All the best,
Dody