Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tarun Singh

Sign Language App UI

Tarun Singh
Tarun Singh
  • Save
Sign Language App UI language sign language sign ui inspiration ui design logo design illustration adobe app design web design uxdesign adobe xd ux ui
Download color palette

Made this Sign language App UI concept in Adobe XD!!
Hope y'all like it.😊

Let me know your thoughts through your valuable feedbacks!!

Tarun Singh
Tarun Singh

More by Tarun Singh

View profile
    • Like