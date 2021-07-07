Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Konstantinos Anastasiou

MA Capstone Project - rethink TrainOSE

MA Capstone Project - rethink TrainOSE
Sharing some images of my Master of Arts Capstone Project rethink TrainOSE

Check out my complete research here 👇
https://anastako.com/rethink-TrainOSE

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Konstantinos Anastasiou

