Marina Zakharova
Spring Art

Dryfood | Package design

Marina Zakharova
Spring Art
Marina Zakharova for Spring Art
Dryfood | Package design packagedesign boxdesign typography healthy food dry fruits pouchdesign pouch snack dryfood food vegan food logo brand identity packaging design
Hi everybody!
Glad yo show you my new package shot.
It's healthy snack - ready to eat.

Do you like this bright colors?

Spring Art
Spring Art
Crypto & Finance art studio. We are open for cooperation.
