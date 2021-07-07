Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vieri Agustian

Wreath Eagle Logo

Vieri Agustian
Vieri Agustian
  • Save
Wreath Eagle Logo premium bird predator front hawk face head eagle falcon leaves leaf wreath animal illustration exclusive vector logo branding design
Download color palette

Logo design of eagle or hawk head with wreath in black and white colors. Logo can be identity for any company business.

https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=532035

Vieri Agustian
Vieri Agustian

More by Vieri Agustian

View profile
    • Like