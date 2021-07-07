Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vieri Agustian

Night Wolf Logo

Vieri Agustian
Vieri Agustian
  • Save
Night Wolf Logo square brand company identity star moon night howl predator wolf animal illustration exclusive vector logo branding design
Download color palette

Logo design of wolf i at night sky with moon and star in rounded square form.

https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=505720

Vieri Agustian
Vieri Agustian

More by Vieri Agustian

View profile
    • Like