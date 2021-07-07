Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vieri Agustian

W Eye Logo

Vieri Agustian
Vieri Agustian
  • Save
W Eye Logo typography initial alphabet letter brown eyeball ball eye fun cartoon illustration exclusive vector logo branding design
Download color palette

Logo design of letter or alphabet W combined with eyeballs in brown color

https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=531569

Vieri Agustian
Vieri Agustian

More by Vieri Agustian

View profile
    • Like