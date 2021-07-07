Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Swiftchat Style Guide

Swiftchat Style Guide
Exploration for a visual demo of the Swiftchat style guide, which is a reflection of the logo concept already created

With some objects such as the swift swift bird and point 3 as an illustration of the discussion. Sincerely looking forward to feedback from you.

