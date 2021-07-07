🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Exploration for a visual demo of the Swiftchat style guide, which is a reflection of the logo concept already created
With some objects such as the swift swift bird and point 3 as an illustration of the discussion. Sincerely looking forward to feedback from you.
Don't forget to press "L" for this design.
________
Send your inquiry at : fudinyuhri27@gmail.com
________
BEHANCE | INSTAGRAM | WEBSITE