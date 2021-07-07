Vieri Agustian

Tree Shield Logo

Vieri Agustian
Vieri Agustian
  • Save
Tree Shield Logo secure guard identity company golden luxury royal gold root plant tree shield illustration exclusive vector logo branding design
Download color palette

Logo design of tree in shield for with golden luxury colors. Explain about the tree of life that keeps a company.

https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=530893

Vieri Agustian
Vieri Agustian

More by Vieri Agustian

View profile
    • Like